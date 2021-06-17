Police searching for suspects after attempted ATM theft at credit union on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police officers are searching the neighborhood around a bank on Youree Drive after they get a call that someone tried to take off with an ATM using their truck and a chain.

SPD got the tip just after 4:30 a.m. the morning of Thursday, June 17. The attempted theft left debris scattered over the parking lot of ANECA Federal Credit Union near Pennsylvania Avenue. Police are canvassing the neighborhood near the bank for evidence.

SPD responded to the scene Thursday, June 17, 2021 for a reported ATM theft Youree Drive. (KSLA)

Anyone with information about the attempted theft should call SPD at 318-673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Police are unsure at this time if any money was stolen.

