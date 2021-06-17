Yokem Connection
Off-duty Minden officer saves man trying to jump off overpass

Lt. Tokia Whiting-Harrison
Lt. Tokia Whiting-Harrison(Minden Police Association)
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Several Minden police officers are responsible for saving the life of a suicidal man, but one in particular went above and beyond, the Minden Police Association says.

On June 16 at 11 p.m., the Minden Police Department got a call about a man on the LA 371 overpass at I-20. The man was reportedly threatening to jump off the overpass. Sgt. Hackett and Ofc. Smith were first on the scene and briefly closed the interstate.

The officers saw the man straddling the concrete barrier yelling that he wanted to kill himself. The officers were able to convince the man to pull one leg back over the barrier. However, the man refused to move any more... until Lt. Tokia Whiting-Harrison arrived.

She was off-duty at the time, but still arrived on scene in less than 10 minutes. Officials say she was able to calm the man down and convince him to move away from the edge. The man was then able to get medical care.

The Minden Police Association says Lt. Whiting-Harrison is a well-known and respected school resource officer who regularly goes above and beyond what’s expected of her. This time, her efforts saved a life.

