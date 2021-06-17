Yokem Connection
Minden to hold Juneteenth celebration at Babbs Park

The City of Minden is holding a Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 19, 2021 in Babbs Park.
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Juneteenth is June 19, and the City of Minden is all set to hold a celebration commemorating the end of slavery.

The event will be held Saturday at Babbs Park, which is located at 708 Watterman St. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Attendees can expect live entertainment, food vendors, trivia, and music.

The celebration is sponsored by Citizens for Justice. For more information, call 318-762-7789.

