Minden to hold Juneteenth celebration at Babbs Park

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Juneteenth is June 19, and the City of Minden is all set to hold a celebration commemorating the end of slavery.

The event will be held Saturday at Babbs Park, which is located at 708 Watterman St. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Attendees can expect live entertainment, food vendors, trivia, and music.

The celebration is sponsored by Citizens for Justice. For more information, call 318-762-7789.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.