Low impacts expected from gulf disturbance

(KSLA) - As we wait for the gulf disturbance to officially form, our impacts at home look to remain low. We will have some clouds move in, but little to no rain is expected.

This evening will be mostly sunny and dry with little to no rain. Only a few passing clouds are expected. Temperatures will be very warm still, but will be cooling down throughout the evening. It should be in the 80s until tonight. The humidity will not be as bad, so it won’t feel terrible if you’re spending time outside at all.

Overnight, it will stay nice and clear with limited clouds. I do not anticipate any rain. Temperatures will be cooling to the mid to upper 60s. There will likely be a couple spots left in the lower 70s. So, it won’t be too bad, thanks to the slightly lower humidity.

Friday will be another sunny and mostly dry day. There is a possibility that a couple showers move in due to the tropics. This will be just some outflow coming out of the south. I am keeping the rain chances low at 10%. Most of the ArkLaTex will remain nice and dry. Temperatures will be hot again reaching the mid 90s. The humidity will not be terrible, so it will not feel too different from the air temperature.

Over the weekend, we are looking to have less and less impacts from the storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico. I am keeping a 20% chance of rain for Saturday since that is the day we would see anything as the storm passes by. By Sunday, the storm is expected to be well off to our east moving farther away. So, I have lowered the rain chance to 10%. Saturday will also have more clouds around, while Sunday goes back to mostly sunny. With the return of southerly winds, the humidity will be going back up. Highs over the weekend will be in the lower to mid 90s.

It is only a matter of time before this disturbance in the gulf gets an official label. Chances are it will become tropical depression 3, then tropical storm Claudette. This could happen as early as tonight or early Friday morning. As it moves northward, it is expected to have minimal strengthening. So, it may only get up to tropical storm strength. It also appears that this will only be a rain event, and not a wind event for those along the Louisiana coast.

We will likely see more of an impact from a cold front arriving next week. Usually we do not get these in June. However, I believe this is because of the storm passing by the southeast region. This will help pull the cold front south and should pass by the ArkLaTex sometime early next week. Since the timing is in question, I am leaving the rain chances possible for Monday and Tuesday.

Once the front does arrive, we will have plenty of scattered showers and storms around. I do not expect anything severe though. We will also get a quick break from the heat. High temperatures will cool down to the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Since the rain will be around, the humidity will not quite go away. So, it will be a little cooler, but still humid.

Have a great rest of the week, and stay alert about the latest in the tropics!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.