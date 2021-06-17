Yokem Connection
LifeShare puts out urgent call for blood donations

By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Give blood now. That’s the message from LifeShare Blood Center across the region.

LifeShare says its supply of blood is critically low in the ArkLaTex and in other parts of the region. Some centers only have three units of blood in house to help hospitals and others.

“Generally in center, we like to see about 20 units a day. We’re getting about half that or less. This center or region alone, which is about seven parishes and two counties, we like to see about 65 units a day, 1,900 units a month, and we’re getting about half that. Even accounts we go to normally, we can pretty much count on to be pretty solid, they’re getting about 50, 60, 70 percent. So right now, people are just not donating,” said Bobby Carney, regional director of LifeShare Blood Center.

If you’re interested in donating, there are three LifeShare locations in the ArkLaTex; they’re in Texarkana, Shreveport, and Bossier City.

