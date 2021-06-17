Juneteenth Voices: Caddo Parish commissioner talks about importance of holiday

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish commissioners recognize Juneteenth each year. In June of 2020, Caddo commissioners voted to formally recognize June 19 as Juneteenth Independence Day each year in the parish.

KSLA’s Domonique Benn had the chance to catch up with Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson about why Juneteenth is an important part of history.

“Well, we felt it was important that our community and our region knew the importance of Juneteenth, especially from a heritage and culture perspective. Particularly, African Americans being able to express themselves, and the pain and suffering we have seen in the past couple of years, to talk about this freedom of expression and relate to how individuals were oppressed and finally won their freedom and independence and are we truly independent here in 2021,” Jackson said.

