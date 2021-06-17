Holy Trinity holds special mass to pray for end to violence in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Praying for safer streets in the Shreveport. That’s what the Holy Trinity Catholic Church did during a special mass Wednesday, June 16.
They did so to address the ongoing violence in Shreveport. Father Duane Trombetta says many people and pastors in the city want to do what they can to help fight crime.
“Many of our parishioners have become alarmed by the trend and the increase in violent crimes, especially involving gunfire, and so we decided to do our part, which is to come together and host a holy mass, the highest prayer that the church can offer, with special prayers for these causes,” said Father Trombetta.
Father Trombetta hopes the mass will help pull people in the community together.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.