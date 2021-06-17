Here’s everything you need to know about Marshall’s Juneteenth celebration
MARSHALL, La. (KSLA) - The East Texas community will come together this weekend to commemorate Juneteenth, a day of profound historical significance. Juneteenth marks the moment in history when slaves in Texas were told they were free on June 19, 1865, years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation abolishing the act.
Here is a schedule of events for the sixth annual Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Celebration:
Friday, June 18:
- 12:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Business expo
- 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. - Fashion show practice
- 6:30 p.m. - Fashion show
Saturday, June 19:
- 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. - 3 v. 3 basketball tournament
- 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Children’s coloring art gallery
- 10:00 a.m. - Parade lineup
- 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Food pantry and diaper drive
- 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Petting zoo
- 11:00 a.m. - Parade
- 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Commemoration program
- 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Bo Green’s domino tournament
- 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Gospel concert
- 3:30 p.m. - 5:;30 p.m. - Line dance
Children’s Games (06/18):
- 12:30 p.m. - 3 leg race
- 12:45 p.m. - Egg toss
- 1:00 p.m. - Hula hoop
- 1:30 p.m. - Limbo
- 2:00 p.m. - Football throw
Different vendors will also be on hand from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
