Here’s everything you need to know about Marshall’s Juneteenth celebration

MARSHALL, La. (KSLA) - The East Texas community will come together this weekend to commemorate Juneteenth, a day of profound historical significance. Juneteenth marks the moment in history when slaves in Texas were told they were free on June 19, 1865, years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation abolishing the act.

Here is a schedule of events for the sixth annual Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Celebration:

Friday, June 18:

12:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Business expo

4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. - Fashion show practice

6:30 p.m. - Fashion show

Saturday, June 19:

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. - 3 v. 3 basketball tournament

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Children’s coloring art gallery

10:00 a.m. - Parade lineup

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Food pantry and diaper drive

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Petting zoo

11:00 a.m. - Parade

11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Commemoration program

12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Bo Green’s domino tournament

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Gospel concert

3:30 p.m. - 5:;30 p.m. - Line dance

Children’s Games (06/18):

12:30 p.m. - 3 leg race

12:45 p.m. - Egg toss

1:00 p.m. - Hula hoop

1:30 p.m. - Limbo

2:00 p.m. - Football throw

Different vendors will also be on hand from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.