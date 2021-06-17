Yokem Connection
Governor signs Rep. Schaefer’s permitless carry bill

By Jeff Awtrey
Updated: 21 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott has signed an East Texas legislator’s bill allowing permitless carry of handguns.

HB 1927 was authored by Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler).

“The Second Amendment enshrined the right to bear arms in the U.S. Constitution. There are concerns that state law infringes on the free exercise of that right, namely by requiring a license, which takes time and money to obtain, to legally be able to carry a handgun,” Schaefer (R-Tyler) said via a bill analysis provided by his office. “C.S.H.B. 1927 seeks to reduce barriers to the free exercise of Texans’ constitutional right to bear arms and defend their lives and property by making it legal for individuals who are 21 years of age or older and who can legally possess a firearm to carry a handgun without first obtaining a license.”

However, there would still be a few public spaces where Texans would still require a permit or license to carry a gun.

The bill passed in the House on April 16 on an 87-58 vote. It passed in the Senate on May 5 on a 18-13 vote.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown).

Previous story: Texas Senate approves Rep. Schaefer’s permitless carry bill

