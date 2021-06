BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed HB 183, which will end the extra $300 a week unemployment payments from the federal government.

The extra money will stop on July 31.

In exchange, there will be a much smaller boost to state unemployment benefits.

