Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards declares Juneteenth as legal state holiday

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Juneteenth is now an official state holiday in Louisiana.

Governor John Bel Edwards made the announcement Wednesday, June 16 after signing House Bill 554 (Act 128). As such, on Friday, June 18, all state officers will be close for a half-day. The bill was authored by Rep. Larry Selders.

Juneteenth is a day commemorating June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger led Union soldiers to Galveston, Texas to bring news that the Civil War had ended and that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing all those who were enslaved.

“I was proud to sign HB 554 by Rep. Selders and co-authored by the entire Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, finally recognizing Juneteenth Day as a legal holiday in Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards. “This is an important part of American history, commemorating the day those who had been enslaved in the United States learned of their freedom. There are meaningful lessons for everyone to learn.”

Act 128 designates the third Saturday in June as Juneteenth Day throughout Louisiana. Beginning in 2022, all state offices will be closed the Friday before that Saturday.

Click here to read the full proclamation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist leads LSP on chase down I-220.
Biker arrested after chase on I-220
At least one person was injured after a high speed chase through Caddo Parish ended in the 8100...
High speed chase through Caddo Parish ends in crash, at least 1 hurt
Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
LSU Health Shreveport
Doctor sues LSU Health Shreveport, claims her suspension is retaliation for complaints against school chancellor
Some residents of Villa Norte Apartments are speaking out about sewage problems at the complex...
Shreveport apartment complex residents speak out on raw sewage, living conditions

Latest News

LifeShare puts out urgent call for blood donations
Holy Trinity Catholic Church held a special mass Wednesday, June 16, 2021 to pray for an end to...
Holy Trinity holds special mass to pray for end to violence in Shreveport
Woman found dead in Longview home; police investigating
Caddo Parish Schools announces free summer feeding sites for families