Gov. Abbott announces plans for border wall

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 13 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced the initial stages of a border wall.

During the press conference, Abbott signed a letter to the Texas Facilities Commission directing them to hire a project manager to oversee construction of the Texas border wall. This program manager will lead the process of planning and executing the project, and will hire the contractors and subcontractors needed to build the wall. Once hired, the program manager and contractors will identify state land and land that private landowners and local governments can volunteer for the wall.

Additionally, the Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, State Senator Jane Nelson and State Representative Greg Bonnen signed a letter during the press conference authorizing the transfer of $250 million as a down payment to launch the construction of the border wall and hire a program manager and contractors. Governor Abbott also noted that the state budget allocates $1.1 billion towards border security — a record for the State of Texas.

Abbott also signed a letter to President Joe Biden demanding the immediate return of any land taken by the federal government to build the border wall. Once returned, Texas will talk to those property owners about the possibility of Texas using that land to build the wall.

Governor Abbott also announced a donation page, www.borderwall.texas.gov, where anyone can voluntarily donate to the construction of the border wall. The fund will be maintained by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

