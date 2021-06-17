Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Girl, 8, wounded in drive-by shooting hopes for end to ‘fighting’

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Family members are sad and angry after an 8-year-old girl was injured by crossfire in a drive-by shooting that killed a young man.

Brianna, 8, clutched her teddy bear hours after she was the innocent victim of a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in South Los Angeles. She and her family had been visiting relatives in the area and were set to return home. They were steps from their car when gunfire erupted, and Brianna was hit.

“Something hit my shoulder, and it hurt,” Brianna said. “My sister sat me down, and she was putting pressure on the bullet.”

Brianna, 8, clutched her teddy bear after she was the innocent victim of a drive-by shooting....
Brianna, 8, clutched her teddy bear after she was the innocent victim of a drive-by shooting. She and her family were steps from their car, ready to return home, when gunfire erupted.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Brianna was taken to a hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“We just heard bullets being thrown. We just heard the screams and people running. We started running,” said Brianna’s relative, who did not want to be identified. “Real sad and angry because she’s innocent. She’s a child. She shouldn’t go through that.”

Police say the shooting broke out as 22-year-old Marcelis Gude was standing near an alley. A car pulled up, and someone inside opened fire on Gude, who died after being taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made, nor do detectives have a good description of the shooter. The exact circumstances that led up to the shooting were also unclear. There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang-related.

Brianna and her mom are now headed home to Fresno, but they’re saddened by the violence.

“I hope they can please stop fighting because it’s bad,” Brianna said.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist leads LSP on chase down I-220.
Biker arrested after chase on I-220
At least one person was injured after a high speed chase through Caddo Parish ended in the 8100...
High speed chase through Caddo Parish ends in crash, at least 1 hurt
Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
LSU Health Shreveport
Doctor sues LSU Health Shreveport, claims her suspension is retaliation for complaints against school chancellor
Some residents of Villa Norte Apartments are speaking out about sewage problems at the complex...
Shreveport apartment complex residents speak out on raw sewage, living conditions

Latest News

1 injured, 1 arrested in shooting in Bossier City Wednesday night
Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson talks about the importance of Juneteenth.
Juneteenth Voices: Caddo Parish commissioner talks about importance of holiday
Nichelle Simone Omega is shown on the left. Nyx Omega is seen on the right.
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-month-old in Tenn., non-custodial mother wanted by police
It is looking more and more likely rain will not be a major concern as we go through the weekend.
Weekend rain chances dropping
SPD responded to the scene Thursday, June 17, 2021 for a reported ATM theft Youree Drive.
Police searching for suspects after attempted ATM theft at credit union on Youree Drive