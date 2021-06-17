Early voting period for presidential elections extended in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Voters in Louisiana will now have longer to cast their ballot early in presidential elections.

On Wednesday, June 16, Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 286, authored by Rep. Frederick Jones.

“I am proud to sign HB 286 by Rep. Jones, which extends the early voting period for presidential elections by three days. All across the country, we have seen partisan efforts to limit access to voting. That’s not the case here in Louisiana, where we are now adding more early voting days for one of the most consequential and popular elections people vote in – the presidential election,” Gov. Edwards said. “Voting is one of our most sacred rights and responsibilities as Americans. As public officials, we should make it easier for people to exercise their right to vote, not harder. This bill does just that. By adding additional days of early voting in advance of presidential elections, it means Louisianans will have more opportunities to cast their votes and make their voices heard. I am thankful the Legislature sent me this bill and I will continue to advocate to expand access to voting.”

