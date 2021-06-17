Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Early voting period for presidential elections extended in La.

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Voters in Louisiana will now have longer to cast their ballot early in presidential elections.

On Wednesday, June 16, Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 286, authored by Rep. Frederick Jones.

“I am proud to sign HB 286 by Rep. Jones, which extends the early voting period for presidential elections by three days. All across the country, we have seen partisan efforts to limit access to voting. That’s not the case here in Louisiana, where we are now adding more early voting days for one of the most consequential and popular elections people vote in – the presidential election,” Gov. Edwards said. “Voting is one of our most sacred rights and responsibilities as Americans. As public officials, we should make it easier for people to exercise their right to vote, not harder. This bill does just that. By adding additional days of early voting in advance of presidential elections, it means Louisianans will have more opportunities to cast their votes and make their voices heard. I am thankful the Legislature sent me this bill and I will continue to advocate to expand access to voting.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist leads LSP on chase down I-220.
Biker arrested after chase on I-220
At least one person was injured after a high speed chase through Caddo Parish ended in the 8100...
High speed chase through Caddo Parish ends in crash, at least 1 hurt
Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
LSU Health Shreveport
Doctor sues LSU Health Shreveport, claims her suspension is retaliation for complaints against school chancellor
Some residents of Villa Norte Apartments are speaking out about sewage problems at the complex...
Shreveport apartment complex residents speak out on raw sewage, living conditions

Latest News

What is critical race theory, and why is it controversial?
Early voting period for presidential elections extended in La.
Gov. Edwards signs bill extending early voting period for presidential elections
Gov. Edwards declares Juneteenth as official state holiday
Gov. Edwards designates Juneteenth as official state holiday
HB 1788
Governor signs Hefner bill for armed school security