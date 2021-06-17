Yokem Connection
DeSoto leaders to revisit policies on special events in wake of chaotic trail ride

Meantime, a Caddo official invites trail riders to discuss how his parish can accommodate them
It was a packed house when DeSoto police jurors met June 15, 2021, to discuss special event policies in the wake of a chaotic trail ride in Grand Cane the previous weekend.
By Curtis Heyen
Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — DeSoto Parish leaders today will revisit the issue of regulating special events, particularly trail rides.

The Police Jury’s Policy and Procedures Committee will meet in special session at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 17 to discuss and take action on the requirements, terms and conditions for special event permits.

The panel’s special meeting comes two days after police jurors met in a special session Tuesday, June 15 to consider placing a temporary moratorium on special event permits but decided to keep the existing procedures in place.

The parish’s actions come in the wake of a trail ride last weekend that drew thousands of people to Grand Cane. One person was shot.

And residents reported that people were defecating and urinating on their property and, in one instance, fishing in their pond. Vehicles also were blocking roadways and driveways.

Government leaders in nearby parishes have since started taking action.

A judge has granted the Bossier Police Jury’s request for an injunction to halt a four-wheeler ride Friday, June 18 and a trail ride Saturday, June 19 on Fullwood Road in Princeton.

And one Caddo official is asking trail riders to discuss how his parish can accommodate them. District 3 Commissioner Steven Jackson posted this on his personal Facebook page:

Dear Trail Riders, Let’s see how we can accommodate you in Caddo Parish. ✊🏾 ❤️

Posted by Steven Jackson on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Below is the agenda for DeSoto’s special committee meeting.

Tune in this evening as KSLA News 12′s Kenley Hargett brings us news of what DeSoto leaders decide.

Special Meeting 06/15/2021 05:00 PM | Desoto Parish Police Jury, LA

Special Meeting 06/15/2021 05:00 PM Police Jury Meeting Room, 101 Franklin Street, Mansfield, LA 71052

OFFICERS
Reggie C Roe, President • Greg Baker, Vice President
Steven W. Brown, Administrator • Jodi Zeigler, Secretary • Linda Gatlin, Treasurer

A.    CALL TO ORDER

B.    INVOCATION

C.    PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D.    GUEST AND PUBLIC COMMENTS

E.    ADDITIONS AND DELETIONS

F.    NEW BUSINESS

  • 1.Discuss and take action on a temporary moratorium regarding Special Events Permits

G.    ADJOURN

Judge signs injunction on weekend trail ride events in Bossier Parish following Grand Cane incident
DeSoto Parish Police Jury holds special meeting after weekend shooting
At least 1 shot during trail ride that drew 7,000-8,000 to DeSoto Parish village

