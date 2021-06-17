DeSoto leaders to revisit policies on special events in wake of chaotic trail ride

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — DeSoto Parish leaders today will revisit the issue of regulating special events, particularly trail rides.

The Police Jury’s Policy and Procedures Committee will meet in special session at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 17 to discuss and take action on the requirements, terms and conditions for special event permits.

The panel’s special meeting comes two days after police jurors met in a special session Tuesday, June 15 to consider placing a temporary moratorium on special event permits but decided to keep the existing procedures in place.

The parish’s actions come in the wake of a trail ride last weekend that drew thousands of people to Grand Cane. One person was shot.

And residents reported that people were defecating and urinating on their property and, in one instance, fishing in their pond. Vehicles also were blocking roadways and driveways.

Government leaders in nearby parishes have since started taking action.

A judge has granted the Bossier Police Jury’s request for an injunction to halt a four-wheeler ride Friday, June 18 and a trail ride Saturday, June 19 on Fullwood Road in Princeton.

And one Caddo official is asking trail riders to discuss how his parish can accommodate them. District 3 Commissioner Steven Jackson posted this on his personal Facebook page:

Below is the agenda for DeSoto’s special committee meeting.

Tune in this evening as KSLA News 12′s Kenley Hargett brings us news of what DeSoto leaders decide.

