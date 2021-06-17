Casinos, racetracks will have priority in applying for sports betting licenses in La.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During Thursday’s (June 17) Louisiana Gaming Control Board meeting, officials said “the first fantasy sports betting licensee could come up for approval within the next month or two,” according to the Associated Press.

While Governor John Bel Edwards will consider the final regulations for sports betting in the state, many businesses are putting in their applications for licenses.

“July 1st, the bill becomes effective, but state lawmakers have to make the rules for casinos to follow,” Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Mike Noel previously told KSLA. “The state will give 20 licenses to brick and mortar casinos.”

SB 247 is awaiting the governor’s signature after being passed through both chambers of the state legislature.

Of the 20 licenses available in the state, casinos and racetracks have first priority until Jan. 1, 2022. If they do not use all licenses, fantasy sports betting operators and video poker establishments can apply. It will cost them $250,000 just to apply and then another $500,000 for a five-year license, if approved.

People could potentially start placing sports bets as early as fall or early 2022 in permitted parishes.

Fifty-six of the state’s 64 parishes passed sports betting during the November 2020 election. Sabine Parish was the only parish in northwest Louisiana to reject sports betting; seven others also voted against the measure.

There are some rules that must be followed, according to KSLA sister station, WAFB:

A player must be 21 or older

They must set up an account with a sports betting operator in the state and be physically located in a parish that voted to legalize the wagers

Athletes, coaches, and referees can’t bet on a sports event in which they are involved

Bets can’t be placed on high school or youth sports events

Someone who lives in a parish that didn’t approve sports betting could place bets if they drive over to a parish where the wagering was legalized

The week of June 7, Gov. Edwards signed HB 697 into law, which says in-person wagers will be taxed at 10%, while mobile or online bets will be taxed at 15%. Those would be paid by the primary licensee.

SB 142, which has been sent to the governor’s desk, says once the state starts making money from sports betting, 25% of revenue would go towards early childhood education, 12% to local governments, and 2% to the Disability Affairs Trust Fund.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.