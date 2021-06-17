Yokem Connection
Brookshire’s raising minimum wage to $11 per hour

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) announced today that it raised wages for almost 13,500 hourly...
Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) announced today that it raised wages for almost 13,500 hourly employee-partners which totals more than $33 million investment in salaries.(Brookshire Grocery Co.)
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KSLA) - Brookshire Grocery Co. announced Wednesday, June 16 that it will be raising hourly wages for almost 13,500 employees, for a total investment of more than $33 million.

The company says it’s making the extra $1 per hour in COVID-19 appreciation pay permanent for hourly retail and logistics employees, and also raising the minimum pay for several retail positions. Most hourly retail jobs will now have a minimum pay of $11 per hour. More than 30 others retail jobs now have additional increased minimum hiring rates. These positions include bakery, deli, and market employees. The company also recently raised the minimum pay for more than 1,000 logistics employee-partners, it says.

“We are so incredibly grateful for everything our partners do to serve our customers and communities. Investing in our people is the best thing we can do as a company,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. “This is the largest investment in wage increases in BGC’s history and is a result of everything our incredible team of employee-partners has accomplished in the last 15 months. We are proud to be able to make the appreciation pay permanent and make further adjustments in wages for our employee-partners in the future.”

Brookshire Grocery Co. is based out of Tyler and is a regional, family-owned company with close to 16,000 employees throughout Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The company has more than 180 stores operating as Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s, and Spring Market.

