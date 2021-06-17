Bossier Parish Police Jury seeking injunction on weekend events following Grand Cane incident

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to a release, Bossier Parish Police Jury members voted unanimously Wednesday, June 16, to seek an injunction to prevent a weekend event.

The event advertises a 4-wheeler ride to take place on Friday and a trail ride to occur Saturday, with musical performances scheduled on both evenings. It would take place on Fullwood Road in Princeton, La.

With the vote, the police jury authorized the parish attorney to file for an immediate injunction in the 26th Judicial District Court against the promoter and the landowner. Jury members also voted to close Fullwood Road, except for local traffic, for the two days.

Parish Administrator Bill Altimus told the jury that an application for the event, reportedly sponsored by Bossmane Riding Club, had been denied in April. Altimus said a committee that studies such requests had found serious problems with similar events in the past.

Major Charles Gray with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said the department has no problems with a trail ride, but pointed to an incident that occurred in DeSoto Parish last weekend as a reason for concern.

At least one person was shot during that weekend trail ride that drew 7,000-8,000 people to Grand Cane. After the shooting, an ambulance was unable reach the victim due to cars and people on the road.

“We don’t want happening here what happened in DeSoto Parish,” Gray told the jury. “We have no problem with trail ride, it’s the after-party that goes on.”

BPSO Chief Duane Huddleston said attempts to contact promoters of the event have been unsuccessful.

“We have contact information, but we have not been able to contact them at all,” he said. “When the original permit was denied we thought it was over, but we kept seeing on social media that the party is still on.”

Huddleston said DeSoto Parish has experienced shooting incidents at two similar events.

“Those (trail rides) start early but this is really an outdoor concert. That’s the event where shootings are occurring across the state,” he said. “Thousands show up, they’re drinking, some have weapons and there are arguments. That’s when problems arise.”

Officials say a flyer for the event claims wrist bands for admittance have sold out.

“Social media sites are saying the party is still on and that the parish has blessed it, which is not true,” Huddleston said. “An injunction will be the best issue for us. We will have deputies there and we can turn people around.”

