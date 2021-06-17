Yokem Connection
1 injured, 1 arrested in shooting in Bossier City Wednesday night

(WAVE 3 News)
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - One person was shot Wednesday night in Bossier City.

The shooting happened sometime after 10 p.m. near the Economy Inn on East Texas Street on Wednesday, June 16. Bossier City officials say the victim was shot in the arm and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Jason Empfield, 48, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. He’s charged with aggravated second-degree battery and obstruction of justice.

