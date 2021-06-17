Yokem Connection
1 dead following shooting in Marshall; suspect arrested

(WAFB)
By Daffney Dawson
Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall police responded to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue at 2:47 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, responding officers located the shooting victim inside the apartment complex.

Cedric Eugene King, 50, of Marshall, had sustained gunshot wounds and was unresponsive. King had succumbed to his injuries and was later declared deceased by the Justice of the Peace.

Officers from MPD detained Jakeous Jamal Johnson, 23, at the scene for questioning.

Detectives later arrested Johnson following the investigation. He has been booked into the Harrison County Jail and is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

