Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)

Brian Allen’s instincts kicked in when he saw a woman getting upset over slushie flavors
By Damon Maloney and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Brian Allen’s run to get breakfast on Monday morning turned into something he never imagined.

He was inside the McDonald’s at 418 W. Main Street in Ravenna, Ohio and noticed a woman upset over her order.

“I heard her ask for a slushie with all three flavors mixed into one,” Allen said. “Whereupon the manager informed her that they could not do that, and she became increasingly irritated and combative and decided that she would go behind the counter and fix her own drink.”

Allen said there was an exchange of words and he started recording on his cellphone.

**WARNING: The video contains explicit language**

“I was concerned that she may start hurting somebody. So, I started recording in case law enforcement needed the tape for any kind of evidence of the assault,” he said.

Video shows the woman behind the counter, screaming and attacking two employees. At one point the woman punches one of the workers and snatches her face mask off.

The woman later goes to the beverage machine in the restaurant’s dining room and fills a cup with ice.

She goes back behind the counter and throws the cup of ice at one of the workers and begins attacking her. The worker takes the woman to the ground and continuously punches her.

Police later arrived and arrested the woman.

The suspect has been identified as Cherysse Helena Cleveland. She was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.

Cleveland was in court on Tuesday to face a judge. Bond was set at $1,000.

Allen said the McDonald’s employees had incredible restraint.

“If I was in their shoes, I wouldn’t have been able to show the restraint they did. You can see from the video that several times, not just once, she physically assaults and or pushes them. And they don’t do anything except for to try to protect themselves. And you can clearly hear the one employee trying to protect her boss as well. I think they both did outstanding jobs,” Allen said. “I don’t see anybody having to take abuse like that. I think the lesson is just to treat people the way that we want to be treated, and I don’t see that a lot in the world anymore.”

The judge ordered Cleveland not to return to the McDonalds’s location and to not have any contact with the alleged victims. Cleveland’s next court date is pending.

Tuesday, the McDonald’s lobby was closed to customers.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

