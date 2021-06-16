With passage of marijuana bill in La., Barksdale reminds service members of military rules

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - In mid-June, Governor John Bel Edwards signed HB 652, which reduces penalties for those possessing less than 14 g of marijuana. However, Barksdale Air Force Base is reminding service members about the base’s drug use policies.

Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, 2nd Bomb Wing Commander, says regardless of whether service members live on or off-base, they are expressly prohibited from using or possessing marijuana in any form. This prohibition also applies to all civilian dependents, family members, and friends found on-base in possession of or using a controlled dangerous substance.

The colonel goes on to say possessing or using marijuana on-base is a violation of federal law and those caught doing so will be cited and referred to magistrate court. ID cardholders are asked to explain the laws regarding marijuana to those they sponsor.

Watch the colonel’s full remarks below.

Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, 2d Bomb Wing Commander, addresses the Department of Defense's stance in regards to drug use within... Posted by Barksdale Air Force Base on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

