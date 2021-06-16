Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

White House pairs with dating apps to boost vaccinations in young Americans

Safety experts say beware.
By Nicole Neuman and Natalie Grim
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Do you want to increase your likeliness in finding love online?

“We want to make it as easy as possible and a little bit fun,” said Ben Wakana of the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

The White House says a key could be your vaccination status.

“Millions of young people were eligible later and are still yet to be vaccinate,” said Wakana.

In an effort to get young Americans to “swipe right,” the White House is pairing with nine dating apps: Tinder, Hinge, BLK, Ok Cupid, Bumble, Badoo, Plenty of Fish, Match and Chispa.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 41% of 25 to 39-year-olds are already vaccinated.

The White House says these dating app features will increase that number.

“You’ll get boosts, you’ll get super-likes, you have 14% more likelihood of getting a match if you’re vaccinated,” said Wakana.

After downloading the app, you can add your vaccination status to your profile. Potential matches will be filtered with other members who are vaccinated.

And, while that sounds simple enough, security experts say beware.

“There is a crisis in this country around the commercialization and misuse of personal data,” said John Davisson of the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

Experts like John Davisson with the Electronic Privacy Information Center said in addition to sharing with potential dates you’re also sharing your information with the app and whoever they share their data with.

“It can be used for advertising purposes, it can be used for targeting content, it can be resold to data brokers who collect personal data,” said Davisson.

He said it’s fine for users to volunteer their status if they want, but Davisson said he is concerned that unvaccinated users could feel pressured to disclose more health information than is needed.

“That might be information that is relevant to the formation of an intimate relationship, but not necessarily something that a dating app or the federal government should be encouraging individuals to disclose,” said Davisson.

Users on all nine apps can currently access the feature if they decide they want their matches to know they’re protected from COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, including an innocent bystander, were wounded during a rolling gun battle on West...
2 wounded by bullets fired during rolling gun battle on major Shreveport roadway
Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
The Shreveport Police Department seized a number of illegal weapons the weekend of June 12 and...
58 arrested, 47 illegal guns seized in multi-agency Operation Blue Night
The mayor of Grand Cane spoke Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at a special meeting concerning a trail...
DeSoto Parish Police Jury holds special meeting after weekend shooting
The Seventh Tap held its grand opening in early June, which drew a packed house and continues...
‘It feels like a dream’: Shreveport brewery brings new life to Linwood Avenue

Latest News

This file photo shows a rig and supply vessel April 10, 2011, off Louisiana's coast in the Gulf...
Louisiana AG Landry: Judge has temporarily halted Biden administration’s ban on oil, gas leases on federal lands
On June 15, 2021, Gov. Edwards released a statement after signing HB 652.
Gov. Edwards signs HB 652, reducing the penalty for possession of small amounts of marijuana
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards signs more bills into law
Pine Bluff, Ark., native Christopher "Chris" Jones has announced his candidacy to be the next...
Physicist/minister Chris Jones announces his bid to be Arkansas’ next governor
Louisiana will give child victims more time to file lawsuits