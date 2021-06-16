Yokem Connection
What is critical race theory, why is it controversial?

Texas, Oklahoma among states banning certain concepts related to race and racism from being discussed in classrooms
By Destinee Patterson and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — New laws going into effect in several states have some educators wondering what will be acceptable in the classroom.

Texas is among the latest states to adopt legislation opposing critical race theory.

The measure that goes into effect Sept. 1 in the Lone Star State prevents certain concepts related to race and racism from being discussed in the classroom. Educators and civil rights advocates strongly oppose that position.

Proponents of bills that also have been adopted by Florida and Oklahoma, among others, say the laws are necessary at a time of racial tension. Those laws say schoolteachers can’t:

  • be compelled to discuss a particular current event or controversial public policy issue,
  • give deference to any one perspective, and,
  • give credit for students who participate in lobbying or public policy internships.

Tune in this evening as KSLA News 12′s Destinee Patterson explains critical race theory and discusses laws that, while not naming the theory, take aim at that mind-set.

