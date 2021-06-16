Watching the tropics for potential weekend impacts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we reach the middle of the week we continue to track more heat as well as potential tropical activity that could impact the ArkLaTex as we go through the weekend. Temperatures out ahead of any tropical weather will continue to be scorching with highs in the mid and upper 90s for the ArkLaTex the rest of the work week. Once we get to the weekend depending on the track of what would be named Claudette parts of the region could be in for significant amounts of rain that could last into next week.

We are watching the tropics for the potential of heavy rainfall this weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably again as we are tracking another scorching day on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 70s this morning and will rise up into the upper 90s once again this afternoon. Like yesterday, the only real thing we will have going for us is the fact that the humidity will be somewhat in check for this time of year and the ‘feels-like’ temperatures won’t be out of control. We could see an isolated pop up shower today, but that looks to be very localized in nature.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking more of the same for the ArkLaTex. In fact, on Thursday we could make a fun at our first 100 degree day of 2021 with more upper 90s on the way on Friday. Again the only thing saving the ArkLaTex from widespread Heat Advisories and Warnings is the fact that the Dew Points will be relatively in check for the region.

As we look ahead to the weekend and into next week everything comes down to the ultimate track and intensity of what would be named Claudette. Currently, we are watching a tropical disturbance that is located in the southern Gulf of Mexico that will slowly start to move north over the next day or two. As it moves north it will slowly get better organized and will likely develop into our third named storm of the year. What’s important for the ArkLaTex is the where this system will move inland. A track farther west, which has been the latest model trend, has the potential to bring inches of rain to parts of the region. Conversely, a more easterly track would keep us much more dry as the vast majority of the rain with this system will be on it’s eastern side. So this is something that bares close watching over the next few days.

In the meantime, make sure you beat the heat again Wednesday! Have a great day!

