Watching the gulf for the next named storm

By Grant Roberts
Updated: 1 hours ago
(KSLA) - In the tropics, things are heating up. We could have our next named storm as early as Thursday and it could impact us here in the ArkLaTex. Meanwhile, it will still be hot.

This evening will be nice and sunny with limited clouds. There could be a brief shower in a couple spots, mostly near the I-30 corridor. Any rain we do see will not last long. Temperatures will still e very warm, even after sunset. Temperatures will be cooling from the 90s, down to the 80s.

Overnight, we will go back to dry weather with no rain. It should also be nice and clear with limited clouds. Temperatures will be on the warm side, cooling down to only the lower to mid 70s. it will also be a little muggy to start the day on Thursday.

It will be hot and sunny on Thursday
As we go throughout the day on Thursday, we will enjoy more sunshine with a few passing clouds. I do not expect much, if any rain. I have kept the rain chances very low. Really though, if you get caught with any rain, it might actually help cool temperatures down a bit. Temperatures will be heating up to the lower to mid 90s, so it will be hot. Use caution while outdoors for an extended period of time.

Friday will be another sunny and mostly dry day. There is a possibility that a couple showers move in due to the tropics. We’ll talk more about that in a second. As of now, I am keeping the rain chances low at 0%. Temperatures will be hot again reaching the mid 90s. The humidity will not be terrible, so it will not feel too different from the air temperature.

SE Louisiana could see around 10 inches of rain
Over this weekend depends greatly on what happens in the tropics. As of now, I am keeping the rain chance at 30% for Saturday and 20% on Sunday. This storm brewing in the gulf is likely going to hit Louisiana, but it may go east of us. If it does, our rain chances will remain low. If the latest track takes the storm a little west, we will end up seeing more rain.

A center point of the storm is yet to form. That is all that is keeping it from being a tropical depression or tropical storm as of now. Once we do get a defined circulation, that will help these computer models figure out where this storm is heading. We are confident that the heaviest rain will be on the east side of the storm and it should make landfall either Friday night or Saturday morning.

The first gulf storm of the year is set to form
There is a 70% chance this storm forms within the next 2 days. That number increases to 90% over the next 5 days. Once this storm does develop, it will be named Claudette. This will be the first gulf storm this year.

Have a great rest of the week, and keep checking back about the latest in the tropics!

