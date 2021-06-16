Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Southern Baptists vote to debate sex abuse investigation

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Delegates at the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to have a floor debate on a proposed investigation into the denomination’s handling of sexual abuse.

The SBC’s business committee had planned to refer the proposal to its Executive Committee — the same entity alleged to have failed in its response to abuse cases — but the vote put the measure back out on the floor for discussion in the afternoon.

The previous day, Tennessee pastor Grant Gaines proposed setting up an independent task force to lead the investigation. That came in response to leaked letters and secret recordings purporting to show some leaders tried to slow-walk accountability efforts and intimidate and retaliate against those who advocated on the issue.

The allegations involve the Executive Committee, which conducts denomination business outside of the annual meetings. Committee president Ronnie Floyd has defended the body’s response, but last week he announced that the panel had retained an outside consulting firm to investigate the claims.

Critics called that a conflict of interest, arguing that the results of the probe will be discredited unless people trust the process.

“We can’t have the Executive Committee setting the terms of the investigation themselves,” Gaines said Wednesday.

Abuse survivors “brought their cases to (SBC authorities) only to feel that they were brushed off, disregarded and turned away,” he said. “These are not the kind of allegations we can sweep under the rug.”

The debate over the investigation came on the concluding day of the two-day gathering of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination, attended by more than 15,000 voting delegates, the most in decades.

On Tuesday delegates elected Ed Litton as their new president, turning back a push from a conservative faction that had sought to paint the Alabama pastor known for his work on racial unity as too liberal.

The buildup to the meeting included the departures of the Southern Baptists’ top public policy official, Russell Moore; mega-selling Christian author Beth Moore; and several prominent Black clergy, amid overlapping controversies including sex abuse, racism, politics and the treatment of women.

Others had threatened to leave as a faction calling itself the Conservative Baptist Network pushed for action on culture war issues like critical race theory, an academic tool for analyzing systemic racism that has been a target of Republican-controlled legislatures in at least 16 states.

Delegates on Tuesday approved a consensus measure regarding critical race theory that did not mention it by name but rejected any view that sees racism as rooted in “anything other than sin.”

___

Loller reported from Nashville, and Smith reported from Pittsburgh.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
Two people, including an innocent bystander, were wounded during a rolling gun battle on West...
2 wounded by bullets fired during rolling gun battle on major Shreveport roadway
The Shreveport Police Department seized a number of illegal weapons the weekend of June 12 and...
58 arrested, 47 illegal guns seized in multi-agency Operation Blue Night
The mayor of Grand Cane spoke Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at a special meeting concerning a trail...
DeSoto Parish Police Jury holds special meeting after weekend shooting
Shreveport man found guilty of child rape

Latest News

At least one person was injured after a high speed chase through Caddo Parish ended in the 8100...
High speed chase through Caddo Parish ends in crash, at least 1 hurt
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
LIVE: Biden speaks after meeting with Putin
LSU Health Shreveport
Doctor claims her suspension from LSU Health Shreveport is retaliatory in nature, linked to complaints against school chancellor
From space, we can see a swirling brown mass making its way across the Atlantic – dust from the...
Satellites see Saharan dust from space
A woman was freed by first responders after climbing into a chimney.
18-year-old woman freed after getting stuck in chimney