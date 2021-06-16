Shreveport man found guilty of child rape

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man was convicted on Tuesday, June 15, for forcing an 11-year-old victim to perform multiple sex acts three years ago.

Jerald Dewayne Smith, 26, was found guilty as charged of first-degree rape.

The seven-woman, five-man jury’s verdict was unanimous. In addition to the sexual attacks that occurred on May 28, 2018, Smith also threatened the child with a handgun.

DNA evidence considered by the jury also confirmed the assault.

On July 19, Smith returns to court to face a mandatory sentence of life in prison at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.