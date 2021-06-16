‘She just loved everybody’: Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office honors fallen K-9 deputy

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Major Robert Hayden, a Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, and his K-9, Cyndi, were nearly inseparable.

Since 2008, the two patrolled Webster Parish together, forging a bond that left a lifelong mark on both Hayden and his department.

“Everybody she met, she showed that love,” Hayden said. “I always say, if we as humans could love our job and love each other like Cyndi did, then this would be a better world.”

Sadly, after more than a decade of service, Cyndi died Saturday, June 12 surrounded by her family and her partner. The Belgian Malinois was 14-years-old.

“All of the vets I talk to say for a large dog like that, that’s a good long life,” he said. “She was always there; she never left my side.”

Cyndi leaves behind an impressive public safety track record in Webster Parish. According to Hayden, Cyndi holds the record for the largest marijuana bust on I-20: 450 lbs.

A photo of Cyndi and Hayden following that impressive discovery hangs on his office wall, which now serves as a memorial to one of his closest friends.

“She slept with me, she ate with us, we did everything together,” Hayden explained. “Cyndi will always be part of my life and part of my thoughts.”

According to the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Cyndi was the unofficial mascot of the department, greeting anyone she encountered. Cyndi’s death is palpable inside the sheriff’s office headquarters.

“Cyndi made her rounds here every morning. She went to talk to everybody,” Hayden explained. “We’re all mourning.”

Though Hayden now drives his white Chevy Tahoe solo, a part of his K-9 partner still travels with him.

An American flag, which was placed over Cyndi when she died, is now neatly folded on Hayden’s dash, moving with him wherever he goes, just like Cyndi.

“She was a great dog and she won’t be forgotten,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.