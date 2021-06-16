Residents at Shreveport apartment complex speak out on living conditions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents at a Shreveport apartment complex are calling out for help to fix issues they say have gone on too long.

At Villa Norte Apartments, many say they shouldn’t have to live with the high grass, raw sewage on the ground and strong smell.

Alexander Johnson says these issues have been going on for about two months.

”I have to walk through it and I have a dog, and my dog has to go through this. It can kill my dog, and we have a neighbor that just had a baby. The baby ain’t nothing but a month old,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s neighbor Chris Thomas says something as simple as flushing the toilet is an issue in their building.

”You got to get buckets of water and pour it in your toilets every day. Then you got to wait until it settles down and sometimes it takes two days for it to go out, and that’s not joyous,” said Thomas.

Most residents who live here say they have sent complaints to the office manager.

KSLA asked the manager if they are working to fix the issue and she said they are but that she could not comment on a timeline.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for a look at the conditions and to hear more from residents.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.