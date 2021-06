NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - After just one season Stan Van Gundy is out as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans according to ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez and Adrian Wojnarowski.

In his lone season as the coach for the Pelicans SVG went 31-41 and missed the play in game for the playoffs.

