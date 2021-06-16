Yokem Connection
Recycling to return to Texarkana, Texas starting July 1

Recycling returns to Texarkana, Texas July 1, 2021.
Recycling returns to Texarkana, Texas July 1, 2021.(City of Texarkana)
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Beginning July 1, curbside recycling will return to Texarkana.

Residents can recycle clean bottles, cans, paper, and cardboard. Food and liquid should be kept out of the recycling bin. No loose plastic bags or bagged recyclables will be accepted.

City officials say Texarkana has increased its recycling rate from 4 to almost 65% in the last decade. They say the program has proven to reduce waste and save money. Waste Management, Inc. of Texas says right now, landfills in Texas have an average replacement cost of more than $30 million. Residents can make a difference by reducing waste at home. Also, families with two containers can downsize to one by recycling the rest and saving money.

Commercial recycling is also available for small businesses. It costs $3.65 for a 65 gallon cart. Call Texarkana Water Utilities at 903-798-3800 to set up service.

Click here for more information about the program. And click here for the 2021 recycling guide.

