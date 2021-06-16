LSP searching for motorcycle rider after chase on I-220

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person on a motorcycle led Louisiana State Police on a chase just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

Troopers say the chase started in Bossier Parish and ended in Shreveport on I-220 at the I-20 entrance ramp. The motorcycle crashed out at the entrance ramp, and the driver allegedly hopped off the motorcycle and ran down an embankment.

The driver has not been found.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.