Man shot in foot just after midnight in Queensborough neighborhood

(Live 5 News)
By Kaitlyn Gibson
Updated: 4 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the 3500 block of Frederick Street.

It happened just after midnight on Wednesday, June 16.

According to police, the man had just finished mowing his grass when he heard multiple gunshots. He was shot once in the foot.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

