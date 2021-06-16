Yokem Connection
Juneteenth Voices: Shreveport business owner explains his vision of Black art show for Juneteenth

Drayden Dunn, owner of Envision Media & Marketing, says the event will have Black art, food trucks, and live paintings
By Domonique Benn
Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The owner of Envision Media & Marketing, Drayden Dunn, is using Juneteenth as a backdrop for a Black art show.

Local business owner, Drayden Dunn, says the art show will embody freedom of expression,...
Local business owner, Drayden Dunn, says the art show will embody freedom of expression, something slaves did were not allowed to have.(KSLA)

The show will be held June 19 at the old SporTran bus terminal. The space is newly renovated and now called “The Lot”.

“One of my dreams that I always wanted to do is bring Black artists together. I started to thinking about a good time and date and now that we are open. We came around Juneteenth and what better day than Juneteenth to celebrate liberation, Black artistry, and bring everyone together and showcase our talents?” said Dunn.

Dunn says he has been thinking about this vision for a while and he’s happy to bring the event to the city. He adds that while enslaved, Black Americans did not have the right of expression. They were not allowed to read or write. This weekend, the art show celebrates Black freedom with the freedom of expression. There will be Black culture and art featured at the show.

For more information on Art-ish click here.

