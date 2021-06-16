High speed chase through Caddo Parish ends in crash, at least 1 hurt

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A high speed chase through Caddo Parish ended in a crash Wednesday, June 16.

The chase started around 11:15 a.m. when Harrison County deputies called Caddo Parish to let them know about a pursuit that had crossed state lines. Deputies in Texas were in pursuit of a stolen car. In Caddo Parish, the driver was on I-20 driving over 100 mph, then got off at Bert Kouns and kept turning in an attempt to get away from officers.

No crashes were reported during the chase.

At least one person was injured after a high speed chase through Caddo Parish ended in the 8100 block of Kingston Road. (KSLA)

About 15 minutes after the chase began, Harrison County deputies used pursuit intervention techniques and the stolen car crashed into an unoccupied van parked in the 8100 block of Kingston Road near Mansfield Road.

The sole occupant of the stolen car sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Officials say a small amount of drugs was found in the car.

The driver reportedly got off the interstate at Pines Road and headed down Mansfield, eventually ending up in the parking lot outside of Maranatha Ministries, where it appears a red vehicle hit a white van.

KSLA crews on scene say at least one person could be seen on a stretcher being cuffed.

At least eight police units, plus fire and EMS crews, responded to the scene. A K-9 unit also responded.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as we receive it.

