Governor signs Hefner bill for armed school security

HB 1788
HB 1788(KLTV)
By Jeff Awtrey
Updated: 3 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott has signed a bill authored by Rep Cole Hefner which would provide immunity from liability for school security personnel in case of a safety issue.

HB 1788 concerns immunity from liability of public and private schools and security personnel employed by those schools for certain actions of security personnel. It gives immunity to any school in Texas, as well as the security personnel in the school districts, from damages that occur when “reasonable action (is) taken by the security personnel to maintain the safety of the school campus, including action relating to possession or use of a firearm.”

This immunity would protect security personnel in the schools, whether paid or volunteer. The employee must have written permission from the board of trustees of the school district or the governing body of the open-enrollment charter school or the private school to carry a firearm on campus, however, before immunity could be in force.

The House passed the bill on a 90-54 vote on April 20. The Senate passed the bill on an 18-13 vote on May 22.

Previous story: Hefner bill for armed school security immunity gets approval in Senate

