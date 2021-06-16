Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Tennessee for missing 5-year-old

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.(MissingKids.org, TBI)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 5-year-old girl in Tennessee.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Summer was last seen wearing gray pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that she was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
Two people, including an innocent bystander, were wounded during a rolling gun battle on West...
2 wounded by bullets fired during rolling gun battle on major Shreveport roadway
The Shreveport Police Department seized a number of illegal weapons the weekend of June 12 and...
58 arrested, 47 illegal guns seized in multi-agency Operation Blue Night
The mayor of Grand Cane spoke Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at a special meeting concerning a trail...
DeSoto Parish Police Jury holds special meeting after weekend shooting
Shreveport man found guilty of child rape

Latest News

At least one person was injured after a high speed chase through Caddo Parish ended in the 8100...
High speed chase through Caddo Parish ends in crash, at least 1 hurt
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
LIVE: Biden speaks after meeting with Putin
LSU Health Shreveport
Doctor claims her suspension from LSU Health Shreveport is retaliatory in nature, linked to complaints against school chancellor
From space, we can see a swirling brown mass making its way across the Atlantic – dust from the...
Satellites see Saharan dust from space
A woman was freed by first responders after climbing into a chimney.
18-year-old woman freed after getting stuck in chimney