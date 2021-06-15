Yokem Connection
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton

By Johnathan Manning
Updated: 6 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish shot video of a huge snake in the Fenton area after seeing it emerge from one of his crawfish ponds.

“It was every bit of 12 feet,” Kalob Deaton said. “It was halfway across the road.”

Deaton pulled out his phone and started recording, videoing the snake as it slithered through trees Sunday evening.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video has been shared more than 2,000 times and, understandably, has captured the attention of those who live in the area. You can see the post HERE, but there is some language that some viewers may find inappropriate.

“I think it’s just a very, very mature chicken snake, but I don’t know that,” Deaton said.

Deaton’s buddy was with him at the time and gave the snake a name: Darrell.

When asked whether Darrell’s presence made him nervous about what’s lurking in his crawfish fields, Deaton laughed and replied: “I tell you what, I haven’t made it out there today.”

KPLC reached out to Louisiana Snake ID to see if they could ID the snake. Kevin Hood said the snake is a ratsnake. He says they get quite long, but are harmless to humans.

