Tropics are awake as we continue to heat up in the ArkLaTex

Happy Monday everyone! Another scorching hot and humid day with limited chances for rain. Although we’re dry and quiet the tropics are the opposite!

We now have Tropical Storm Bill in the Atlantic. This will stay out to sea and pose no threat to the east coast but we’ll keep an eye on it and more so on the Gulf of Mexico disturbance.

Tuesday will be another hot and dry day. I have the rain chances down to zero percent. There should even be more sunshine at times during the day. So, it will be very pretty. Temperatures though will be getting up to the mid to upper 90s. Here’s the silver lining. The humidity will not be dreadfully high. There will still be enough to notice it, but it will not be enough to raise the heat indices too much. Feel like temperatures should be in the upper 90s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be more of the same. The rain chances will be slim to none with hot temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. The humidity may even decrease just a little by this time. So, it may be a bit more tolerable! Definitely a treat for late June! Look for this work week to finish up with more sunshine and barely any cloud cover.

TROPICS: In the GULF there is now a high 70% chance of a Tropical Depression or storm developing possibly late this week. Models show the path traveling north and bringing copious amounts of rain to the Louisiana coast. As for the impact on the ArkLaTex, may get a bump up in our rain chances.

This weekend is a little in question, but is trending to being mostly dry. It all depends on the tropics that are coming alive this week. I’ll dive into details on that soon. Over this weekend, I would expect slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the lower to mid 90s. The humidity may also come back up a little bit. Clouds will be filling in the sky with maybe a couple hit or miss showers. Rain chances are only at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great work week.

