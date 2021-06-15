Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Toddler hospitalized after swallowing 16 magnetic balls

By Megan Mellado
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida mother’s 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after swallowing more than a dozen magnetic balls.

Hannah Arrington said sometime in April one of her older kids brought tiny magnetic balls home from school. Shortly after, her youngest son Konin started having stomach pains that eventually sent him to the emergency room.

“From the time he got them from whoever he got them from, Konin ended up swallowing 16 of them and we had no idea,” Arrington told WESH.

There are a number of products on the market that match that description. One brand, Buckyballs, was banned by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission for causing serious injuries, such as holes in the stomach and intestines or even death after being ingested.

But the balls made their way back onto store shelves, and into the Arrington household after a judge lifted the ban.

“As he ate them, they went down into his digestive tract, and then each time he would find another one somewhere in the house and swallow it, it would click together, and it perforated a hole through his stomach all the way down into his colon area,” Arrington said.

Konin underwent extensive surgery to get the magnets out, but the toddler is back in the hospital with a feeding tube as doctors run tests to figure out why he can’t keep anything down.

The company who made the product advertises items as a desk toy. The site also has a warning to keep the balls away from children.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, including an innocent bystander, were wounded during a rolling gun battle on West...
2 wounded by bullets fired during rolling gun battle on major Shreveport roadway
One person was wounded when gunfire erupted during a dispute between two families on a...
1 killed when gunfire erupts during argument between 2 families on cul-de-sac
Jermaine Dewone Bolden, DOB: 10/3/1984, was sentenced to 40 years in prison June 14, 2021 after...
Man will serve four decades in prison for shooting, robbing victim in 2018
(Gray TV photo illustration)
Owner of Shreveport’s iconic Herby K’s dies
Justin Warner, DOB: 6/19/1978, is wanted for an armed robbery that reportedly occurred in the...
Police looking for man who reportedly barged into victim’s home while armed

Latest News

Claudette should bring a lot of rain
Potential impacts from activity in the gulf
Pastor Ed Litton, of Saraland, Ala., answers questions after being elected president of the...
Southern Baptists pick president who worked for racial unity
Shreveport man found guilty of child rape
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
This March 4, 2011 file photo shows Judge Jack Weinstein during a visit to the Louis Armstrong...
Jack Weinstein, legal maverick on federal bench, dead at 99