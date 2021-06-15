A third named Gulf storm possible this week; humid and dry weather continues

Happy Tuesday ArkLaTex! Another hot and humid day without rain can be expected. The tropics are showing better potential for our third named storm to form in the Gulf later this week.

Today: highs will reach the mid and upper 90s under beautifully sunny skies with NE calm winds. We have a little bit of dry air that has worked its way in which is slightly helping our humidity. It’s still very humid but not as oppressive as most of us continue to remain free of a Heat Advisory but one is still in place for Natchitoches, and Sabine parish as well as Shelby county in Texas until 7pm.

Evening forecast as you’re coming home remains hot and humid with temperatures hanging on to the 90s. Overnight is when they’ll drop into the 70s.

Wednesday through Friday pretty much remain the same. Morning temperatures will begin in the 70s with highs reaching the mid and upper 90s in the late afternoon hours. Our muggy meter will run more so muggy and sticky for the remainder of the work week and become more oppressive for the weekend.

TROPICS: It is looking more and more favorable for development of a tropical depression or storm by the end of the week. There’s a 40% chance in the next two days and 80% in the next 5 according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest guidance. Models show the path may impact the Louisiana coast with very heavy rain this weekend before possibly moving northeast away from the ArkLaTex. This will all depend on the track however. If it moves more north and closer to our area our rain chances will increase but may stay low if it stays northeast.

Speaking of the weekend if you’re headed to the Let the Good Times Roll Festival, dress for the heat. Highs in the upper 90s on Friday and low 90s for the weekend with added humidity will need to be met with caution if you’re not hydrated properly. Drink water and electrolyte items to stay hydrated and wear light colored and loose fitted clothing. Our rain chances for the weekend remain low so far at 20% but we’ll have to watch the tropics for the chance of further development.

Stay safe and have a wonderful week!

