SWEPCO spokeswoman explains seemingly random power outages in south Bossier City

Utility not concerned about whether it will have enough electricity to meet demand this summer, she adds
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KSLA) — SWEPCO is not concerned about whether it will have enough electricity to meet demand this summer, a spokeswoman said.

Power outages impacted about 3,000 or so of the utility’s customers primarily in south Bossier City on Sunday, June 13. Those were not due to generation and supply issues as it was in February, Carey Sullivan told KSLA News 12.

“The issue on Sunday had to do with how the circuit was configured due to an equipment issue on that circuit. We were able to switch the load from one circuit to another to get people back on relatively quickly.”

Workers were out again the morning of Monday, June 14 to repair the issue on that circuit, she added.

The outages Sunday gave rise to Golden Meadows residents again expressing frustration over frequent power outages in that neighborhood.

Sullivan said that’s a different matter.

There are some equipment issues, she explained.

“We hear you. We understand you. And we are working to make it better.”

Sullivan said she wants to assure customers in Golden Meadows that there’s a work order at the ready to improve power reliability issues there, including some work at the front of the subdivision.

