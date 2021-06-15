Sweltering heat and possible tropical weather ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a scorching start to the week we are tracking more heat and humidity ahead for the ArkLaTex this afternoon. Temperatures will likely move up into the mid-90s and this is a trend we expect to last through the weekend and into next week. On top of the heat we continue to keep an eye on the western Gulf of Mexico as it now appears likely we will see some slow tropical development later this week. The big question now will be the ultimate track as steering currents could keep most of the moisture to our south, but bring more flooding to other parts of Louisiana.

We are tracking another scorcher of a day ahead for the ArkLaTex Tuesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as the heat will be ON once again for the region. Temperatures are in the upper 70s this morning and will be moving up into the mid-90s during the afternoon hours with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will likely be around 105 degrees. Due to the intense heat Heat Advisories are in effect for the southern portions of the region.

Now as we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking more of the same for the region with more intense heat and humidity with little if any relief on the way from Mother Nature. Expect generally dry conditions along with highs in the mid-90s along with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will likely surpass the 100 degree mark every day.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking heat, but also the potential for tropical weather will loom for the ArkLaTex. We are watching a slow developing area of disturbed weather in the southern Gulf of Mexico that will begin to move north later this week. As this area of disturbed moves north it will slowly become better organized and likely becoming what would be named Claudette before moving onshore over the weekend. The big question here is where would the system end up going after moving inland. Right now, the latest indications are that the storm will likely move too far to our south to give us major impacts, but this is something that could change and will need to be watched closely.

In the meantime, get ready for another sweltering day Tuesday! Have a great day!

