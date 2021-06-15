Yokem Connection
58 arrested, 47 illegal guns seized in multi-agency Operation Blue Night

The Shreveport Police Department seized a number of illegal weapons the weekend of June 12 and...
By Rachael Thomas and Destinee Patterson
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On the afternoon of Tuesday, June 15, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond held a news briefing about Operation Blue Night, which was conducted in Shreveport the weekend of June 12 and 13.

Chief Raymond says during the multi-agency operation, which include a number of federal agents as well as state and local ones, 58 people were arrested and 47 firearms were seized. Those arrested are facing a myriad of charges, including homicide, rape, and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances. He says this is part of the city’s overall plan to reduce violent crime.

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond spoke Tuesday, June 15, 2021 about Operation Blue Night, in...
He thanked the men and women in uniform for their “unwavering resolve” in fighting violent crime.

The vast majority of those arrested are adults, however, a number of juveniles were also taken into custody, the chief says. A number of those arrested have been arrested before, he says.

The Shreveport Police Department conducts operations such as this one on a regular basis, but this one was larger than usual in scale. Chief Raymond says he hopes this will “put people on notice” that the carrying of illegal firearms will not be tolerated.

The citywide operation was based off crime statistics, some probation/parole checks, as well as Crime Stoppers tips on known violent offenders. The chief says there are many things people can do to help reduce violent crime in the city, such as notifying law enforcement any time they see something suspicious. He also encouraged people to keep their guns and ammunition locked up.

