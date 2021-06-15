Shreveport child literacy center hosting educational Juneteenth summer camp for kids

Yokem Connection
Daytime Playtime on Youree Drive in Shreveport, La. is hosting a unique mini summer camp to teach kids about Juneteenth.(Daytime Playtime)
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 6 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Juneteenth is coming up on June 19, and to help teach children about the day, one childhood literacy center in Shreveport is doing something unique.

Daytime Playtime (8870 Youree Dr., Suite 217) is hosting a mini summer camp to teach kids about Juneteenth in an age appropriate way. Kids will have fun learning about Juneteenth vocabulary and participate in one of the center’s literacy and dance classes. There will also be arts & crafts and games.

There is limited space available, so parents should sign up now. Click here to register.

The mini camp will be held Saturday, June 19 at Daytime Playtime.

SCHEDULE & PRICING

  • 2 to 3-year-olds: 10 to 10:30 a.m., $19
  • 4 to 7-years-olds: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., $27

Anyone who cannot attend can sponsor a child to help improve cultural awareness and literacy skills in children. Use Venmo or Cashapp (@daytimeplaytimellc), or PayPal (daytimeplaytimellc@gmail.com).

For more information, call 318-321-3539.

