Sabine Parish superintendent announces retirement

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The superintendent of the Sabine Parish School District has announced she’s retiring after 10 years serving in the position.

Dr. Sara Ebarb made the announcement Tuesday, June 15. Her retirement will be effective Dec. 31. She says she’s retiring because her husband is doing so and wants her to join him.

In a letter announcing her retirement, Dr. Ebarb thanks the Caddo Parish School Board for the 28 years she worked there, specifically thanking her mentors, Albert Hardison and Ollie Tyler. Dr. Ebarb also thanks various presidents of the Sabine Parish School Board, including Buddy Veuleman, Randy Martin, and Terrell Snelling.

“I have every confidence that Sabine will continue to be a great district, in spite of obstacles that will come. Sabine has great employees, a fine central staff, excellent administrators, great teachers, and wonderful students! Our parish will continue to do well because the people will do well. I will pray for the next leader and their success, and I thank all staff for their fine work,” Dr. Ebarb said in her retirement announcement.

Read the full retirement announcement below.

