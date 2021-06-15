Potential impacts from activity in the gulf

(KSLA) - While there is a lot of uncertainty this far out on the next storm, the Gulf of Mexico is brewing up what could be Claudette and will impacts Louisiana by this weekend.

50/50 shot Claudette forms in the next 2 days (KSLA News 12)

We have now crossed off two names on this year’s hurricane season list. However, the first gulf storm could be forming and heading towards Louisiana. Right now, there is a 50% chance this comes together into a tropical storm or depression within the next 2 days. That chance increases to 80% over the next 5 days. If this does indeed develop, we will be talking about Claudette over this weekend.

With the wide red polygon in the western Gulf of Mexico, this indicates that the storm could develop anywhere within the red. So, this means that the storm could possibly not form until it is right off the coast of Louisiana. Or the more likely scenario will be when the storm is right in the middle of the gulf.

The thing that is slowing down the storm from forming is the unorganized activity. There are plenty of showers and storms taking place in Mexico and over the Yucatan Peninsula. But these storms so far are not forming together just yet. However, it is only a matter of time before it does.

Claudette should bring rain to the Louisiana coast (KSLA News 12)

There is still a lot of uncertainty as to where this storm will go, how strong it will be, as well as the timing. This will likely continue to be the case until something does form in the southern Gulf of Mexico. From there, the more reliable computer models will have a much easier time grasping onto the storm and figuring out where this storm will go and when that will happen.

Not much rain expected in the ArkLaTex (KSLA News 12)

What we do know is that the storm will develop, but we are not sure when it will. Based off the two more reliable computer models now, the heaviest rain will stay to our east throughout the weekend. Therefore, we will have little to no impacts from this storm. However, this can easily shift a little west and bring us more rain. We will know more once this storm forms.

Claudette should bring a lot of rain (KSLA News 12)

We also are in good agreement that it will not strengthen up very much. It could be a depression or a storm, but it is unlikely that it becomes a hurricane. Even if it is just a tropical depression, the rainfall amount will likely be high along the Louisiana coastline. Near New Orleans, rainfall amounts could get over 10 inches in just a couple days. Meanwhile, here in the ArkLaTex, we may not see much rain at all! This all depends on the track of the storm.

There are plenty of details to be worked out and the models may struggle until an actual system develops. We’ll be your First Alert as soon as it becomes clearer when and where development occurs, what track it will take, and if or how it will affect the ArkLaTex. Here’s where you can keep up with latest forecast information:

