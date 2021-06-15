Natchitoches City Council votes in favor of partnership with Crime Stoppers

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Crime Stoppers will soon be coming to the City of Natchitoches.

The city council voted Monday night (June 14) in favor of ordinance 033, which establishes a cooperative endeavor agreement between the city and Crime Stoppers. City officials hope to have the program up and running by July.

Carmella Parker will serve as the president of the committee.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.