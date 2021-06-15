Yokem Connection
Man reportedly shoots brother after argument over tractor

(WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 5 hours ago
MANY, La. (KSLA) - An argument about a tractor led to one person being shot in Many Tuesday, June 15.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says just after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a man was shot on Beaver Pond Road off Pump Station Road just south of Many. Deputies responded to the scene.

Preliminary reports show Stan Self shot his brother with a .357 revolver after getting into an argument over a tractor. The victim was flown to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Self was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on a charge for attempted second-degree murder. No bond has been set at this time.

